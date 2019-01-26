Next meeting of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel to be held in Manby

The next meeting of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel will take place on Friday, February 8, at 11am.

The meeting will take place at East Lindsey District Council’s Manby Headquarters.

At the meeting the Panel will review the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s proposed Police Precept for 2019/2020.

The Panel will also receive a report from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire detailing progress made against the objectives in the Police and Crime Plan.

The meeting papers and further information regarding the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel is available here

The meeting is open to the public, or residents can listen to the meeting via the Council’s website here