News from the courts

The following cases have been heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Shane Major Ratcliffe, 30, of Albany Road, pleaded guilty that on February 6 at the Spa Shop in Burgh Road, he stole two DVDs to the value of £14.98. He was ordered to pay compensation of £14.98, discharged conditionally for one year and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Ratcliffe also pleaded guilty that on February 9 at the Spa shop he stole two DVDs to the value of £20. He was ordered to pay compensation of £20, and discharged conditionally for one year.

He also pleaded guilty that on February 9 at the Spa shop, he stole four DVDs to the value of £40. He was ordered to pay compensation of £40. and discharged conditionally for one year.

Toni Joanne Lloyd, 29, of Richmond Drive, Skegness, appeared before the court for re-disqualification, facing a charge that on July 12 at Benington he used a Vauxhall vehicle on West End Road without insurance or test certificate. the matter was referred to full court hearing on September 11 at Boston Magistrates’ Court. .

Cameron Dion Paulson, 19, of Drummond Road, pleaded guilty that on July 29 last year he used a vehicle on St Andrew’s Drive, without insurance. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and his driving record was endorsed with six points.