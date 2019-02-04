New website aims to promote tourism on Lincolnshire coast

From holiday-goers looking for beautiful beaches to migratory birds seeking out the ideal nature habitat - the Skegness area has long been a draw for a variety of visitors.

Now a new website and visitor guide has been have been created to promote the wonders of Lincolnshire’s natural coast, enticing new visitors to the county.

The North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point.

The new marketing tools will be officially launched on Wednesday during a media event at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

The website features details on the best nature spots to visit, local children’s activites, walking and cycling routes, sites ideal for bird-watching - and even picnic recipes to make the most of the picturesque beaches.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire is well-known for its seaside towns, which have been popular holiday destinations for generations, but we want to remind people that our wonderful coast has much more to offer.

“There are great opportunities for walking, cycling, and bird watching all year round, and a wealth of wildlife and plant-life to explore.

Beach huts at Chapel St Leonard's beach.

“During the warmer months, our unspoilt beaches are the ideal location for paddling, picnics, sandcastles, beach cricket and kite flying.And those with an interest in the natural world, will love the new North Sea Observatory, recently revamped Gibraltar Point and our many other nature reserves.”

He added: “We hope that by showcasing the many wonders of our natural coast we’ll be able to attract new visitors to the county, boosting the local tourism economy.”

To view the new website go to www.lincsnaturalcoast.com