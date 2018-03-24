New water rides arrive to join Skegness ‘Eye’

Two new water rides are to join one of the latest additions to the foreshore - the Skegness ‘Eye’ - this weekend.

The rides - a 30m x 20m boating lake and another 30m x 20m Zorb Ball lake - are arriving today as the ‘Eye’ hopes to see its first customers enjoying 15-mile views along the coast.

The site of the Skegness 'Eye' on North Parade. ANL-180324-082515001

Opening of the 35 metres high ‘Eye’, brought to Skegness by the Giant Wheel Co in time for Easter, was delayed last weekend due to the gale force winds blasting the coast.

Russ Sparkes, of the Grosvenor House Hotel, is behind the latest additions to the site on North Parade, which will also include a 20m x 15m holding up to about 100 skaters at a time.

It is part of a £100,000 investment in the foreshore by Mr Sparkes, ahead of the new East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival he is organising in Skegness for the weekend of May 19-20.

Mr Sparkes, who has also resurfaced the area, said: “It is great to see the north end of the resort coming to life again. The new rides I am bringing will complete the site now occupied by the ‘Eye’ and make the visitor experience to the resort even better.”

A Zorb Ball lake will join the Skegness 'Eye' on North Parade, Skegness. ANL-180324-082254001

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes, said he was delighted to see so much new investment in the resort. He said: “It shows Skegness is on the up and has finally come out of recession.”