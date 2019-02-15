New stock at community-run library and other Neighbourhood News

Spilsby Community Library has new stock to bolster its shelves.

New titles include: self-help book An Edited Life by Anna Newton which provides steps on how to streamline your life, work and home; The Olive Garden Choir, an evocative novel of family secrets, love and redemption under the Greek sun by Leah Fleming; and Last Man Standing, from the author of the Dan ‘Spider’ Shepherd series, Stephen Leather.

The library, which moved into Lincolnshire Co-op’s Food Store, in Post Office Lane, in January 2016, is supported by volunteers from the community.

“Following its move, the library has developed into a busy and popular community hub which offers a selection of books, free access to the internet via its public computers and wi-fi,” a spokesman for the resource said, adding that visitors can also find a homework club for students needing help with French studies, as hosted by library volunteer Marie Christine.

It is open six days a week, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays; during these times, there is usually a volunteer on hand to provide support, but if not, there is a self-service machine which enables visitors to borrow/return books themselves.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer is asked to call at the library for an application form or email rashmore@lincolnshire.coop

Pictured is a recently completed display at the site.

BURGH LE MARSH

* CHAPS

Free CHAPS sessions are being held at Burgh le Marsh Village Hall from 10am until noon every Thursday.

The sessions are part of the Community Health Activity Project for men aged over 50, being run by the community arm of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture.

Funded by TED Aging Better in East Lindsey, they are led by Magna Vitae nutritionist Marko Humphrey, who guides people on healthy eating with regular cookery sessions, weight management, blood pressure checks, lifestyle tips and mental health advice.

Interested people are asked to just turn up on the day.

For more information on other activities go to www.magnavitae.org

* Fish Hunt Trail

A family fun event starting from Burgh Baptist Community Church will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11am.

Come along and follow the ‘fishy’ trail around Burgh to find the missing fish.

It is a free event with refreshments.

Enquires to Colin on 811260.

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time. Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church. Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2pm to 3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church. Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Nursing drop-in

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where the parish nursing team are available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

STICKFORD

* Community Centre

The Spring Fayre will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 2pm-4pm.

Anyone who would like to help or has some ideas for the event is asked to contact the community centre committee.

The monthly coffee morning will continue to be held on the last Friday of the month from 10.30am to 12pm.

People are invited to come along and meet up with friends and perhaps make new ones.

Cakes and raffle prizes for the sessions would be gratefully received.

* Bingo

Prize bingo will be held at Stickford Community Centre on Monday, February 18, at 7.30pm.

* History group

Stickford Local History Group presents The History and Conservation of Barn Owls in Lincolnshire on Thursday, February 21, at 7.30pm.

Garry Steele will give the illustrated talk at Stickford Community Centre.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non members.

WILDLIFE TRUST

* Gibraltar Point event

Ever wondered how long the longest spider web is or how small the smallest bird is?

Come and explore our self-guided trail, find the answers, collect the letters and unscramble the word to collect your price.

The event, called Nature’s Record Breakers, takes place from February 16 to 24, 10.30am-3pm each day.

The trail can be collected from Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre. Entry is £3 per child.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk