New signage to direct visitors to the Coastal Country Park

The County Council is enhancing the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park near Skegness and the experience for visitors to this beautiful part of the county.

It’s been given a new look with signage specifically designed to enhance the association with local communities situated within the Coastal Country Park itself. In addition, the signage will help people to be more informed and to recognise when they’re entering a special part of the coast.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place, said: “This is an important addition to the park and further strengthens our vision of a sustainable coastal environment, providing high quality facilities for communities and visitors, improvements for wildlife and contributing to a healthy local economy.

“With a great range of events and things to do, not least to mention the imminent opening of the North Sea Observatory, the coastal country park really is a fantastic asset to the county and one of which we should all be very proud.”

The welcome or ‘gateway’ signage is sited in key, safe locations where the principle routes meet the general boundary of the Country Park: i.e. the A52 at Sandilands to the north end; the A52 at Hogsthorpe to the south and the B1149 to the west.

A specifically adapted sign at the entrance to the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards will highlight it as a ‘hub’ for facilities and information.

For more information on the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park and full listings of events and activities please click here.