New scam threatens Virgin Media users

Police are warning of a new scam targeting Virgin Media users.

Fraudsters are sending fake Virgin Media emails threatening “automatic disconnection”.

Action Fraud has received over 100 reports about fake emails that purport to be from Virgin Media. The emails threaten the recipient with “automatic disconnection” due to “invalid billing information”. The links in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal your Virgin Media account login details.

Customers are advised to not click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

For more information on how to stay secure online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk