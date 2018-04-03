New recruits for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Ten new firefighters have been recruited at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue after successfully completing a rigorous training course.

Sean Band, Paul Wright, Jonathan Scott, Dave Richardson and Darren Middleton will be stationed in Louth, while Stephen Holman and Kerry Raynor will be stationed in Boston.

The three other recruits will join stations in Spalding and Grantham.

The latest whole-time recruits officially qualified during a passing out parade at Waddington’s state-of-the-art training facility.

They were presented with their certificates by Chief Fire Officer, Nick Borrill.

Mr Borrill said: “These new recruits have already been serving their community as on-call firefighters.

“They have now joined the ranks of whole-time firefighters and I am confident they will continue to be of huge benefit to their new stations and communities and serve them with professionalism and expertise.

“The experience they have already gained as on-call firefighters, along with the intensive training they have been through will mean every one of them will be able to go to their new stations and hit the ground running.”

The ten recruits have been through seven gruelling weeks of training, which included rescuing casualties from smoke-filled buildings, carrying out specialised water-based rescues, undergoing unique ‘rope rescue’ scenarios and learning about the intricacies of dealing with animal rescues.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “As a councillor, it gives me great pride when local people are giving something back to the community and are so keen to help keep their community and its residents safe.

“I would like to wish these new recruits the very best of luck in their future career with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and to personally congratulate them on successfully completing the rigorous training programme. #

“They should all be very proud of their achievements.”

• Applications are now being taken for the next retained firefighter’s training course.

If you think you would like to become an on-call firefighter, call Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on 0800 3580 204 or click here