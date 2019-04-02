New principal announced at Skegness Academy

Another change at the top has been announced by Skegness Academy with the appointment of Todd Johnson as its new Acting Principal.

Mr Johnson is currently Deputy Principal at the Academy, led by Greenwood Academies Trust, and has worked closely alongside the current Principal Gary Carlile to drive the improvements which were praised by Ofsted following a visit earlier this year.

New Acting Principal at Skegness Academy Todd Johnson.

Mr Carlile is moving to be Principal of Stanground Academy in Peterborough, another school sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust.

His appontment in Skegness in January 2018 followed a turbulent few years regards staffing, resulting in the Academy being plunged into special measures in May 2017.

In March 2014, principal Ian Corns resigned for ‘personal reasons’, followed by the resignation of his replacement Geoff Wilson after only months in the post. Jo Edwards, who had been education advisor for the School Partnership Trust, took on the role in September 2016 with high hopes for the progress of the school. However, by February 2017, Greenwood Academies Trust announced it would be quitting as sponsor only to change its mind later in the year when a replacement could not be found.

Then in October 2017, the Trust announced Mrs Edwards ‘unexplained’ absense and that former principal of Nottingham Girls’ Academy Peter Holyk would be taking her place. Since Mr Carlile took over as Principal, the Academy has been establishing a strong leadership team resulting in a ‘positive’ Ofsted report earluer this year.

Mr Johnson, who will take up his new position after the Easter break, will work alongside the Skegness Academy staff team, the Advisory Council and Greenwood Academies Trust to maintain the Academy’s high standards. The Trust says he will also drive forward further improvement, “ensuring that Skegness Academy delivers the very best education possible to its pupils”.

On his appointment, Mr Johnson said: “I am delighted to be stepping into the role of Acting Principal at Skegness Academy. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with all the staff, pupils and parents to lead further improvements and build on what has been achieved to date.”

Speaking of his new appointment, Mr Carlile said: “I am delighted to be staying within the Greenwood Academies Trust family and am looking forward to working closely with the staff, pupils and the wider school community at Stanground Academy to build on its success and ensure that the Academy continues to ensure pupils have the skills and opportunities to fulfill their potential.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “Gary Carlile has done a superb job as Principal of Skegness Academy and I want to thank him for his work – he and Mr Johnson have led the school’s improvement, as recognised by Ofsted, and Mr Johnson is the perfect person to continue the progress. He has the highest expectations for what every child can achieve and I am very excited for the school’s future under his leadership.”