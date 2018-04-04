New owner’s pledge over care of beach in Ingoldmells

A vow to keep the beach litter free has been made by the new owner of a beach in Ingoldmells.

Russ Sparkes, of the Grosvenor House House Hotel, began clearing the area last year even before the sale had gone through by buying new bins and holding regular litter picks.

Beach huts like these are set to transform a neglected area of Ingoldmells beach if planning approval is granted. ANL-180330-152507001

He has now financed a sand cleaner for clearing the walkway that has in the past been impassable for wheelchairs, mobility scooters or cycles.

“I was aware of the problems there and began the clearing process while the sale was going through,” said Mr Sparkes.

“The litter picks will continue and there are plenty of bins now for visitors to prevent the build-up of rubbish.”

Ian Mann, who has campaigned about rubbish along that stretch of beach welcomed the news of the new development.

The beach huts or chalets will be 2.4 meter square in 'seaside' pastel shades, with a metre of decking in front and two metres of decking behind. ANL-180330-152415001

He said: “It’s great news.

“Hopefully, it will not end up as bad as it was.

“It’s been noticed how much better that area has been over the past few months.

“Lots of bins and regular cleaning shows it can be kept nice.”

Development of the beach huts will begin subject to planning approval.

The application states the site is on disused scrub land consisting of the raised sand dune, behind the concrete flood defence wall and in front of a mobile home park.

The beach huts or chalets will be 2.4 meter square in ‘seaside’ pastel shades, with a metre of decking in front and two metres of decking behind.

They are purpose built ‘to a very high standard’, fully insulated, eco-friendly and vandal proof.

The statement said: “The chalets will increase tourist activity in the resort and inject vitality to the coast: this can only help the local economy.”