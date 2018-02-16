New mum from Skegness ‘lost it’ and stole over £400 worth of shopping

A Skegness woman who had had a baby just a month before, took more than £400 worth of shopping from Tesco with no means to pay for it, a court has been told.

Toni Bernice Lloyd, 29, of Queens Road, admitted stealing the items when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Lloyd went into the store at Richmond Drive, Skegness at 1pm on January 12, filled her trolley with goods totalling £410 in value, and left the store with no attempt to pay.

She was detained by security staff.

Mitigating, Anita Toal said Lloyd had ‘suffered a meltdown’.

She said Lloyd had given birth just a month before and did not have the money to pay for the goods she had put in the trolley.

“She just lost it on the day,” said Ms Toal.

The magistrates fined her £60, with an additional £10 for breaching a previous conditional discharge, and ordered her to pay £30 in charges.