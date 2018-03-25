New medical school for county ‘gamechanger’ says MP

Plans for a new medical school in the county are ‘a gamechanger for Lincolnshire NHS’, says Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness.

Mr Warman has welcomed the Government’s announcement of the medical school, to be based at the University of Lincoln.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has welcomed the announcement there is to be a new medical school in Lincolnshire. ANL-180320-124714001

He said: “I campaigned for Lincolnshire to get its own medical school since I was elected in 2015 because I know it will be a gamechanger for our local NHS.

”It is great news for our local NHS and especially for patients, who I know often struggle to get an appointment with a GP, as studies have shown that doctors tend to remain in the areas they trained in.

“The commitment to sending more trainees to rural and coastal areas is particularly important for our county, which has historically struggled to recruit GPs, and I have no doubt that the new medical school will help to address this. I look forward to welcoming the new recruits to Boston and Skegness during their training and beyond.”

The new medical school will be a new collaboration between Nottingham and Lincoln Universities. It will offer 80 training places, starting from September 2019.

The five new medical schools across England were chosen after a rigorous bidding process which allowed for prioritisation of areas with a shortage of doctors overall or in certain specialities.

Overall, they will help to deliver 1,500 new medical training places across England by 2020, alongside existing medical schools which have demonstrated a commitment to sending more trainees to rural or coastal areas.

The schools will also work closely with their local communities to help talented students from all backgrounds become doctors.