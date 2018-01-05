New maternity hub in Skegness is welcomed

A new maternity hub has opened in Skegness is being welcomed by parents and service providers alike.

The opening of the pilot hub – an initiative by Better Births Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council and the NHS – follows successful launches of the scheme in Lincoln and Grantham.

Rianna Glenville and five-month-old Elijha at the new maternity hub at the Skegness Childrens Centre in Brunswick Drive

It brings together midwives, children’s centres, health visitors, homebirth and breastfeeding groups and parent champions for the first time - saving the need for travelling to hospital appointments in Boston and Skegness.

The launch took place at Skegness Children’s Centre in Brunswick Drive, on Friday with dozens of parents and their babies popping along to see what is on offer.

Natalie Bradbury of Skegness was there with her 16-month-old daughter Daisie-Maye Williams. She said: “When I was pregnant I had a lot of trips to Boston and it was really stressful catching buses and all the waiting around. Having facilities in Skegnes will be so much better.”

Rianna Glenville of Skegness also went along with five-and-a half-month-old Elija.

She said: “I was living in the Chapel area when I was pregnant. You can feel quite isolated when you have a baby and are at home.

“The centre will make it much easier to get in contact with other mums.

Jackie Ward, Early Years Locality Lead, said: “We are delighted with the response and are looking forward to working with the teams here.”