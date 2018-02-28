New lottery to raise funds for hospice serving Skegness and Boston areas

A new community lottery is being launched to raise vital funds to improve the quality of life for patients and families facing a life-limiting illness.

Butterfly Hospice - based in Rowan Way, Boston - was opened by Princess Anne in 2011 and serves a wide area in south-east Lincolnshire.

Mandy and Mick Bryant with their son Nathan and former Curate of 'St. Botolph's Church, the Rev Richard Coles, ANL-180220-165013001

It needs £500,000 a year to provide free 24-hour palliative care and holistic support to patients and their families.

The weekly draw hosted by The Unity Lottery will take place on a Saturday night from next month, offering a weekly jackpot of £25,000 - and for every £1 ticket sold, 50p will go directly to The Butterfly Hospice.

Natalie Bunce, Lottery co-ordinator at the hospice which currently has six beds, said: “We are really excited about the launch of the lottery as it is hoped it will support our expansion plans as well as the work we already do.

“The Butterfly Hospice Trust is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and families facing a life-limiting illness by providing choice, care and support in a hospice setting.

“When you or someone you care about is seriously ill, you want to know they’re getting the best possible care and treatment.

“Our care teams include doctors, nurses, therapists, and spiritual support. It is our aim to provide the best possible, personalised care 24-hours-a-day for the duration of someone’s stay.”

Rita Ingamells joined the team two years ago as a hospitality volunteer in the in-patient unit, where she spends a morning a week ensuring patients and their families and carers have refreshments, food and a chat if they wish.

She said: “My life is devoted to supporting the patients and it’s just such a joy to come and put a little happiness into the patients and their families”.

Such is the dedication of the staff and volunteers, they enabled a couple to renew their wedding vows after 35 years marriage.

Sadly Mandy Bryant died four days later, but her husband Mick said: “Everybody at the hospice was so lovely. Nothing was ever too much, no matter what time of day or night.

“Mandy had real difficulty eating and drinking, but whatever she wanted, the staff provided for her, and they looked after me as well, making sure I was fed and watered too.

“The hospice provides a wonderful service and I am massively grateful to them for the care and compassion they gave Mandy in her final days,”

The Lottery can be joined from Monday, March 5, by either picking up one of the leaflets which will be available in the local charity shops in Skegness, Boston and Spalding, and at the Hospice reception.

People can also sign up on the hospice website at www.butterflyhospice.com

The Unity Lottery team will be out and about the area:

l Monday, March 5, Butterfly Hospice shop in Boston Market Place

l Wednesday, March 7, Butterfly Hospice shop in Boston Market Place

l Saturday, March 10, Pescod Square

l Monday March 19, Butterfly Hospice shop in Lumley Road, Skegness.

Winning numbers will be published weekly in the Boston Standard and the Skegness Standard.