New Life Centre in Spilsby welcomes High Sheriff

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Andrew Clark visited Spilsby to see how different groups of the community are working together. ~ Representatives of Spilsby Show, Spilsby Theatre, Spilsby Town Council, Spilsby Primary Academy, Community Led Plan, Spilsby Business Partnership, Spilsby Rotary Club, First College, Churches Together and P3 were presented to the High Sheriff at a reception on Wednesday in the New Life Centre. David Bruce explained that the visit followed a meeting they both attended with the Youth Offenders Team in Grantham. He said: “I invited the Hign Sheriff to come and see the work we do here and how groups work together. If you don’t pull together as a town, that’s when things fall apart.” The High Sheriff said he was impressed with what he had seen. He said: “In my role as the Queen’s representative for law and justice in Lincolnshire you see many things. “The mental health problems are an eye-opener. I have been very impressed with the support offered to the community here and how groups are pulling together.”