New health walk group set to launch and other Neighbourhood News

People around Skegness are being encouraged to lace up their boots and explore its natural beauty on a new health walk.

The 60-minute group walk is free to join and will take place every Thursday at 11am outside the Storehouse, North Parade.

Together walkers will follow the coastline going past gardens, bowling greens and sand dunes.

The group caters for different abilities so everyone can enjoy it at their own pace.

The first walk takes place tomorrow (Thursday, February 21).

It’s being launched by Lincolnshire Co-op, which supports a network of more than 60 regular volunteer-run health walks across Lincolnshire (a group at Mablethorpe is pictured).

They come under the national Ramblers Walking for Health scheme.

To find a walk near you and more information, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/healthwalks

BURGH LE MARSH

* Macmillan quiz

A quiz in support of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Burgh Le Marsh Library and Community Hub, in Tinkers Green, on Friday, February 22, from 2-4pm.

Teams of up to four are permitted.

Admission is priced at £1 per person

* World Day of Prayer

Women’s World Day of Prayer 2019 will focus on Slovenia with the theme of ‘Come – Everything is Ready!’

Burgh le Marsh will mark the occasion at the parish church on Friday, March 1, at 2pm.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Encounter with God

This Christian service offers worship, a message, and opportunity for prayer for healing.

Burgh Baptist Community Church holds the event on Sunday, February 24, at 6pm.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Phoenix

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 762098.

* Dance fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Nursing drop-in

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where the team are available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

CROFT

* Praise and worship

The Skegness Christian Fellowship is holding a time of praise and worship on Saturday, February 23.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at the Village all, in Pinchbeck Lane, Croft.

The meeting begins at 2pm.

For more information, call 01754 7633221.

* Women’s Institute

Sixteen members attended the latest monthly meeting of the Croft Marsh and District Women’s Institute.

The speaker for the evening was Astrid Gatenby, visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall.

Astrid gave a talk about Gunby Hall, including details of when it was built, when it was acquired by the National Trust, and the Massingberd family, who for more than 250 years called the property home.

She also spoke about the different events that take place there each year.

This was followed by tea, coffee, cakes, and chat.

The meeting also saw three birthday gifts being given.

The competitions winners were: flower of the month – 1st, Linda Fisher, 2nd, Chris Padley, and 3rd, Anne Fox; an antique item – 1st, Jane Holmes, 2nd, Chris Padley, and 3rd, Judith Stevens.

The group meets on the second Thursday of every month.

There is no speaker planned for the March meeting as it is the annual general meeting.

MUMBY

* Fundraiser

A table top sale will be held at the Church Of St Thomas Of Canterbury in aid of church funds.

It will take place on Saturday, February 23, from 10-2pm.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call Dorothy on 01507 490763.

STICKFORD

* History

A reminder that the next meeting of Stickford Local History Group will be held tomorrow (Thursday, February 21) in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

There will be an illustrated talk by Garry Steele on the history and conservation of Barn Owls in Lincolnshire.

There will be an admission charge of £2.50 for non-members and £1 for members. Everyone is welcome.

* Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, February 22, from 10.30am to 12pm.

There will also be a raffle.

All welcome.

* Bingo

Prize bingo will be held on Monday, February 25, in Stickford Community Centre.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

