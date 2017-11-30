New gallery opening in Skegness to unite communities

An artist who was inspired by the Skegness coast will unite cultures and tastes from all over the world when he returns to the resort where he grew up to open the doors of a new art gallery.

Edward Waite has been invited to launch ‘Art for the People’, which is being sponsored by Grosvenor House Hotel owner Russ Sparkes, an avid collector of art.

The gallery on Lumley Road includes works by nationally and internationally known artists, alongside local Lincolnshire artists like Ed, whose stunning painting of the Grosvenor House Hotel will also be on show for the opening.

Ed first became interested in art while a young boy and it continued through the years he spent at Skegness Grammar School. He said: “As a small boy I always drew little sketches of cartoon characters and buildings. It started as distracted doodling in class but my work soon got me noticed at school. And, as my talent seemed to grow, so did my passion. Before long, I found myself spending most of my time in the art room.”

He learned other aspects of the business, such as the importance of the right frame when his mum and stepdad, Kate and Tim Waite, ran a picture framing business in Skegness.

They moved the business to Lincoln and Ed ran it with them after finishing university, later opening his own studio in the city.

Since working with Buckingham Fine Art, he has transformed from “a homegrown prospect to a prolific contemporary artist taking the art world by storm”, according to Arqadia 4Walls Magazine.

Now known for his vivid 3D cityscapes, Edward has painted iconic landmarks from cities around the world including Paris, New York, London - and now the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness.

The 40in x 65in in acrylic on canvas was commissioned by Russ as a special Christmas gift for his wife, and her name, Lesley-Ann, is painted above one of the shops featured in the work.

Ed said: “This is a special Skegness commission and it is very exciting for me to be asked to open the doors of the gallery in my home town, especially by someone who shares my passion for art and has the same vision to bring together local artists and commercial artists of different styles.”

As well as Ed’s work, the opening exhibition will include works by Surrey-based artist Neil Wilkins, who will be displaying his RNLI paintings and has kindly agreed to donate all proceeds from any sale up until Christmas to the RNLI.

As well as original paintings, Neil will also be offering limited signed prints, again with proceeds to the RNLI.

Other artists featured include many Welsh artists, including Sir Kyffin Williams, Norman Wilkinson and Frederick Wills.

Russ said: “I am delighted Ed has agreed to come back to Skegness to open the gallery and I can’t thank him enough for the magnificent painting he has done for Lesley.

“Art for the People will have a truly international feel, complemented by the three ladies who will run it - manageress Kasia Chotenovska, of Poland, Barbara Horvath, of Hungary, and Maggie Rhodes from Britain.

“It will specialise in presenting original but affordable artworks alongside a range of traditional and contemporary art and encourage new people to Fall in Love with Art.”

The official opening takes place today and the gallery will open to the public tomorrow (Friday). For more details call 01754 762696.