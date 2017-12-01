New equipment to tackle floods

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has taken delivery of new equipment to help county residents when flooding occurs.

Two new 4x4 vehicles with trailer-mounted flood pumps have now been delivered to the services’ Waddington Training Facility. The equipment, which will be operational by mid-December, means firefighters can deal with flooding more quickly and efficiently.

Coun Nick Worth said: “The county council and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are working together to protect people against flooding. We have provided £100,000 of funding for the equipment, ensuring firefighters have access to further vital resources during flood situations.”

Spencer Creek, station manager, said: “These new vehicles will vastly improve our ability to help residents and to respond to flood emergencies.

“The new pumps are able to move a lot more water than our fire appliances, which allows us to alleviate the risk of flooding far quicker.

“The pumps can move 9,000 litres per minute - which is a significant amount compared to a fire appliance which can shift about 2,250 litres per minute.”

Firefighters are undergoing training to both transport and use the new equipment.