New coast guide for 2019 to reach more people than ever

A new guide for 2019 highlighting what a great place the Lincolnshire coast is to visit has been launched at one of the area’s newest attractions.

Skegness,East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA) teamed up with Visit Lincs Coast/Lincolnshire Coastal destination BID to spread the word at the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards.

Pictured launching the new 2019 Guide are (from left) Harriet Lawton and Lisa Collins of Visit Lincs Coast/Lincolnshire Coastal destination BID and June Howard, Business Development Manage at 'SECWHA ANL-191201-091015001

The new format follows the success of SECWHA’s accommodation guide. June Howard, Business development manager for SECWHA, said: “Following on from our successful accommodation guide in 2018, we were delighted to work in partnership with Visit Lincs Coast, to produce an even bigger guide, which not only advertises excellent, graded accommodation but also highlights what a great place the Lincolnshire coast is to visit.”

Lisa Collins, Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID Manager, added: “We know from talking to visitors, particularly at roadshows that people like to have a paper brochure.

“This guide is filled with wonderful images and information about the area and highlights some of the great events which will take place during 2019.”

Wider distribution is set to add to its success. Mike Bradberry, chairman SECWHA, said: “We are particularly excited as this brochure will be distributed much wider in 2019.

“In addition to tourist information centres, roadshows etc, the guide will also be available in various outlets throughout the Midlands and South Yorkshire and for the first time, eight motorway service stations and four Hull ferries.

“This type of distribution has not happened before and we are keen to promote the area to as many people as possible.

Stuart Hardy, chairman of Lincolnshire Coastal BID, added: “We are always looking at ways to attract more people to visit our coast and this guide gives us the opportunity showcase what the area has to offer to a whole new audience.

“I would like to thank both teams for all their efforts in making this happen.”

The guide is also available electronically at www.eastlincsguide.co.uk. Paper copies can be posted to individuals by contacting info@secwha.co.uk or calling 01754 767300.