New club in Skegness rises from ashes

A brand new underground nightclub is set to open in Skegness for a preview evening tonight on the site of a former entertainments complex destroyed by fire in 2007

Kush has risen from the ashes featuring a rotating dance floor and water feature - and promises to be the start of bringing a taste of Las Vegas to the resort.

It is the third stage of the new development of the former Parade Complex by the Bola brothers - following the opening last year of a popular themed chippy, the Trawlers Catch, and Busters Fun Pub - a family-friendly venue based on being at the movies.

“We are really excited about the opening of Kush - the Trawlers Catch and Busters have both been a huge success and this is our third project with many more to come.

“We want to take Skegness to the razzmatazz of Las Vegas with a high level of finish so people can come and have a spectacular time.”

Other plans include an ice bar and and a VIP room with burlesque entertainment.

Guests, including the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes making his final engagement before handing over his chain of office, will get a sneak preview tonight.

Celebrities announced for the following weekend’s grand opening to the public are X Factor singer Chico and reality star Stephen Bear.