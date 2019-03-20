New attraction launches at Skegness Pier 100 years after schooner smashes through deck

A new attraction is being launched at Skegness Pier - 100 years after it was hit by a major disaster.

The anniversary of that fateful day when the Europa Schooner vessel smashed through the Pier deck is tomorrow (Thursday).

Tthe Hologate Virtual Reality Experience has been installed within the arcade at Skegness Pier. ANL-190320-072517001

This was a major event in the history of the Pier and caused a 150ft breach.

Although Skegness Pier has had several major disasters in its history, it is continually evolving to become one of the most multi-faceted family entertainment centres on the East Coast.

In 2017, UK Piers LTD opened Escape Rooms within Skegness Pier, which have been hugely popular with both locals and tourists.

The latest new attraction, the Hologate Virtual Reality Experience, was installed within the Arcade. Hologate is the worldwide market leader in virtual reality systems.

The feedback we have received from this new attraction has been fantastic Gabriella Wilkinson, Admin Manager

The Pier Beach Bar, which opened a year ago this Saturday, will be opening this weekend with a new extension, which will able it to cater for both indoor and outdoor live entertainment.

Gabriella Wilkinson, Admin Manager, said “We are extremely excited to now be offering Virtual Reality here at Skegness Pier.

“The feedback we have received from this new attraction has been fantastic!

“It has been an extremely exciting few years for us here with the opening of The Escape Rooms, Pier Beach Bar and now The Hologate Virtual Reality along with our new Virtual Reality Simulator.

“As a family buisness we are extremely passionate about what we do and we are continually planning new ways to invest and keep Skegness Pier as one of the forefront attractions of the East Coast”.