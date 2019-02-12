New £250k nautical themed pub opens in Skegness

A new nautical-themed pub has opened in Skegness after a £250,000 transformation of the premises.

Formerly Yates, the changes at the new Embassy Centre Jolly Fishereman pub are said to go beyond the interior, as the outdoor area has also received an upgrade with a brand-new look and feel.

The bar at the new Jolly Fisherman pub. ANL-191202-110027001

The Jolly Fisherman opened on Monday with new menus across food and drink, combined with a host of offers throughout the week.

Management says the pub is set to become the place-to-be in Skegness for drinks with friends or a bite to eat. Veggie and vegan specials complement the staple favourites of burgers, Sunday roasts and much more.

From a drink’s perspective, a wide selection of hand-pulled cask ales complements the extensive beer, wine and soft drinks serves, catering for any occasion or group.

On Friday and Saturday nights the pub will really come to life and become a true destination for those looking to party.

The new name brings an amazing new look for our interior and exterior, a great selection of well-priced food and an enviable range of drinks to sample. General Manager Paul Rafferty

General Manager Paul Rafferty is throwing a launch party for new customers on Saturday, February 16. All will be welcomed to enjoy the live music and celebrate The Jolly Fisherman’s grand opening. Paul said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening The Jolly Fisherman to the Skegness community. The new name brings an amazing new look for our interior and exterior, a great selection of well-priced food and an enviable range of drinks to sample. With Skegness an ever-popular destination for tourists, we look forward to welcoming everyone in to enjoy our new pub.”

The former Yates bar has re-opened as the nautical themed Jolly Fisherman. ANL-191202-105944001