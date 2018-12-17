New £250k luxury facility opens to the public at Skegness’ Embassy Theatre

As the curtain was raised for the 2018 Panto season at Skegness’ Embassy Theatre, delighted venue bosses showcased a major new investment at the East Coast venue.

Invited guests at opening night were given a sneak preview of the £250,000 new ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’.

Upstairs at the Embassy.

The redundant space, on the theatre’s third floor, has been transformed into a high-end bar, entertainment and luxury seating area, with a décor that transports you back to the days of sophisticated Hollywood glamour.

Initially taking bookings for VIP experience packages for pre, interval and post-show entertaining, further developments for corporate entertaining and special functions will be developed throughout 2019.

Supported by venue operators, the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and funded by partners East Lindsey District Council, the development has been masterminded by Theatre manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw.

For Polly, it is the realisation of a dream she has nurtured in her tenure as manager. “Coming from Skegness, I know this is something that our town has never had before, said Pollyanne.

“People come to a venue like this to enjoy a total experience, entertainment is about escapism and indulgence, and that is what we wish to offer.”

With competition for people’s leisure time fiercer than ever, Pollyanne said it was ‘vital’ that venues like the Embassy invested in their futures in the right way. “It is very clear to see that we must look at opportunities to develop our venues in ways that attract more people and make them more sustainable,” added Pollyanne.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys agreed, as did Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve Kirk.

Coun Kirk said: “I’m delighted that the ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’ project has been completed, adding a wonderful new experience to the Theatre. The District Council has already provided significant funding for improvements at the pool and fitness facilities in Skegness this year. The Council’s latest investment will offer visitors to the theatre the chance to enjoy a unique entertainment experience and is an important part of our continuing work to drive up the quality of the coastal offer for visitors and residents alike.”

Cinderella Pantomime at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness

Mark added: “As we move into 2019, we can look back on a year that has seen significant investment in Skegness, both here at the Embassy and at our neighbouring fitness suite and pool. Our commitment, and that of our partners at East Lindsey District Council, is to continue to strive for continued development as we look to 2019 and beyond. We were also delighted to have worked with the Lindum Group on the Upstairs’ project, enabling the project to be carried out by a Lincolnshire firm.”

Meanwhile Lindum’s contracts manager Paul Jenkinson said: “It has been fantastic to be involved in a project that will add something totally different to the night time economy in Skegness. As a Lincolnshire construction company, working at such a well-known local landmark has been great. The work had to be planned around the Embassy Theatre’s busy schedule, so we didn’t interrupt performances or dominate the car park with deliveries when customers needed to find spaces.”

Upstairs at the Embassy in Skegness.

Upstairs at the Embassy in Skegness.

Cinderella Pantomime at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness