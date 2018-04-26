NEIGHBOURHOOD NEWS: Group raises more than £40k for cancer research

The Skegness Group of Friends of Cancer Research UK recently held a coffee morning at the Vine Hotel, in Skegness.

Pictured (from left) Sue Carr, Maureen Wilson, who organised the event, Andrea Day, local fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, and Judy Hope.

Several others members of the group helped serve coffee and look after various stalls including the raffle.

In the last year the group has raised more than £40,000 and during the last 40 years the total raised has been a staggering £700,000.

Thanks were expressed to all the volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year and to all who support the various fund raising events.

NeiGHBOURHOOD NEWS

ALFORD

Wildlife

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust Mablethorpe and Alford Area Group is holding its annual open day at Rigsby Wood, near Alford, on Sunday, May 6, from 10am to until after 4pm.

It will be a chance to see the display of spring flowers – bluebells, primroses, wood anemones and many more.

There will be guided walks at 11am and 2pm, a wildflower trail, children’s activity, sale of garden plants and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust goods, and refreshments (tea, coffee and homemade cakes and savouries).

Entry is free, but donations to the trust will be gratefully accepted.

This is a regular event run by local trust members to raise awareness of the work of the trust and the natural heritage on offer in Lincolnshire.

For directions to Rigsby Wood, and moreinformation on the site, visit www.lincstrust.org.uk/reserves/Rigsby-Wood

BRAYTOFT

TIDY

There is a churchyard tidy up at St Peter and Paul’s Church on Saturday, April 28, from 10am to noon.

BURGH LE MARSH

Church

After being closed for six months, Burgh Parish Church hopes to be open again for worship on Sunday, May 6.

There will be a Sung Mass and Junior Church at 9.30am and Sung Evensong at 6pm.

Everyone is welcome.

HERITAGE

The Heritage/History Group held its end of season party at the Windmill Restaurant.

Following the buffet, entertainment was provided by heritage site manager Malcolm Ringsell who organised a quiz and musical items.

He was thanked by Cecil Smith.

Malcolm expressed his thanks to all for their support and throughout the year and presented flowers to the volunteers.

A series of summer events have been arranged and meetings will resume again in September.

LINE DANCE

Learn to Line Dance, a beginners class, is held on Mondays from 1.30-2.30pm, with an improvers session from 2.30-3.30pm at Burgh Methodist Church, in Jacksons Lane.

For more, call 01754 811505.

MEETING FOR BEREAVED

Meeting Point for those who are bereaved, lonely or just wanting a friendly chat meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am at Burgh Baptist Church.

The group also has the occasional guest speaker and various outings, and will hold its first film morning soon.

All are welcome.

More details are available from Sue on 762098.

NURSING

The parish nursing drop in is held on Fridays at the Baptist Church from 10-11.45am when the nurse will be available to discuss various needs and offer health and advice.

Refreshments are available.

KNIT AND NATTER

Knit and Natter is a great opportunity to meet new friends while improving your needlework or sharing your skills with others.

All are welcome every Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

DEBT ADVICE

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

DANCE FITNESS

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm.

Then, if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105

CAMEO

The next CAMEO (come and meet each other) afternoon tea at Burgh Baptist Church is on Monday, April 30, from 1pm.

STICKFORD

PLAY

Cutwater Productions will be performing their new play, a comedy called Our Village Hall, in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 27, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, which includes refreshments and can be booked on 01205 480477 or 01205 480249.

COFFEE MORNING

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 27, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake costs £1.

Everyone welcome.

ORBY

Tea

An afternoon tea will be held at All Saints Church on Saturday, May 5, in aid of defibrillator for the village.

WELTON

Group

A Group Sung Eucharist will be held at St Martin’s Church on Sunday, April 29, at 9.30am.

