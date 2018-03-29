Naughty but n’ice treat along Skegness coast

Thousands of visitors will treat themselves to an ice-cream this summer, but there is one place in the Skegness area where the milk used may well have come that day from the cow you are looking at while you are devouring it.

Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream and Coffee Shop in Huttoft has been a popular stop for holidaymakers exploring the coast for the past 10 years.

Milk from the dairy herd at Woodrow Farm is used to make the ice-cream on sale at Farmer Brown's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop in Huttoft. ANL-180329-113256001

For Darren and Jane Brown - fourth generation farmers at Woodrow Farm - it came at a time when the milk industry was volatile and ice-cream seemed the perfect way to turn it into something not only delicious but lucrative too.

Last year the farm, on Sutton Road, made 19 tonnes of ice-cream - all handmade in the traditional way.

The main ingredient comes from their herd of 100 milk cows, who during the summer months visitors will see roaming the fields around the coffee shop.

Darren said: “We are unique in that we use the milk from our own cows.

Customers can watch ice-cream being made at Farmer Brown's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop in Huttoft. ANL-180329-113528001

“It’s high butterfat milk so very creamy and perfect for ice-cream. We are very proud of the cows and what they produce.”

The ice-cream is made using a traditional recipe - and there are over 60 flavours.

Customers can often see the ice-cream being made from the coffee shop,.

“We make 200 litres in one go and it takes seven hours to complete a batch,” said Darren.

“We always like to try something new and this Easter we’ve added cream eggs and mini eggs flavours.”

Sampling the ice-cream when the Standard visited was nine-year-old Larna and 12-year-old Jay Pennell of Louth.

Larna was enjoying a flavour inspired by a popular chocolate bar. She said: “Dime bar is my favourite. I love the ice-cream here.”

Farmer Browns is open every day from 10am to 5pm.