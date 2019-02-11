National award for vintage locomotive in Skegness

Restoration of vintage locomotive now running at full steam in Skegness in spite of being more than 100 years old has been recognised in national awards.

Jurassic, the elegant and historic steam locomotive on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in the Skegness Water Leisure Park, is a runner-up in a major category in the 2019 Heritage Railway Association Awards.

The work by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway Historic Vehicles Trust, carried out by its volunteers and their contractors, with the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund, was entered as “Jurassic in the Park” in the HRA's Annual Awards.

The results were announced at the Awards Dinner, held in the Burlington Hotel, Birmingham on Saturday..

In 2016, the Heritage Lottery Fund awarded Jurassic's owners, a charitable trust, £43,000 for her restoration and for interpretation of her significance to Britain's economic growth, social development and transport before road transport and the internal combustion engine became widespread.

Railway spokesman John Chappell said: “This is a wonderful, much appreciated recognition of the hard work and dedication which has gone into Jurassic';s restoration.

" Finance from the Heritage Lottery Fund and from the railway's donors and supporters covered the cost. The skill, patience and dermination of everyone made it a reality and now the public can enjoy travelling behind this

beautiful machine and learn why she has made such a significant contribution to the economy and deveiopment of rural England.”.

