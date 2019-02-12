Mystery solved after ‘loud explosions’ in Mablethorpe

Residents living in Mablethorpe and the surrounding area have reported multiple loud explosions in the area this afternoon (Tuesday).

However, Lincolnshire Police confirmed a few minutes ago (3.25pm) that this is due to RAF exercises taking place in Theddlethorpe.

A statement from the police said: “If you are in the Mablethorpe or coastal areas and hearing bangs or explosions, please be reassured this is connected to the RAF exercising at Theddlethorpe Range.”

Earlier this afternoon, concerned residents on the coast had taken to social media to speculate about where the explosions were coming from, and to express their frustration that they were ‘not warned’ in advance about any RAF activity in the area.