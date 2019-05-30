MURDER UPDATE: Man charged with murder of woman at caravan in Ingoldmells

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at Ingoldmells.

Andrew Highton, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, was charged this morning after being arrested following the incident at The Summerlands Caravan Park, on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Friday)

In the latest statement from Lincolnshire Police, they said: “We can also confirm that the woman who died in this incident was 64-year-old Linda Treeby, of Nottingham.

“Her family have requested privacy at this time.”

Emergency services were called to the caravan at around 10pm on Wednesday evening, where they found the woman had suffered serious injuries.

She was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

Sadly, the woman died shortly afterwards.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting Incident 447 of May 29; or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Ithe incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.