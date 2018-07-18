Mumby garage sale trail is BACK for 2018

Mumby is set for its annual garage sale trail between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 28 July,

Every year, numerous Mumby residents hold garage sales and create a village-wide shopping experience for visitors and other residents to enjoy.

This year promises to be the best yet as the Red Lion pub in Mumby will host a family fun day as well as holding a table top sale. The pub will also be a place for refreshments and hot food during the course of the day.

There will also be refreshments at the On Your Marques Model Car Museum, on Thrumbermarsh Lane, and the church.

Both the church and car museum will host stalls themselves.

Residential properties taking part in the garage sale trail will have balloons out the front so walkers can see who is selling.