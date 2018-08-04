Mum who went into labour prematurely at Butlins in Skegness is reunited with staff who delivered her baby

The expectant mum who went into labour six weeks early at the Splash Waterworld pool in Butlins has been reunited with the staff who delivered her baby.

Little Evie made a splash of her own at the fun pool in Skegness when her mum started contractions and she was born before the ambulance arrived.

Mum Rachel told BBC Look North: “After 10 minutes I had the urge to push the baby out.”

Her friend, Jill Cave, said: “It was a surprise but we’d actually had a joke about it beforehand and said someone would have to stay behind with five children and one go off to hospital.”

The staff who helped deliver her said they had no experience delivering babies but were in contact with the ambulance crew throughout.

Dale Walker told the Standard: “We responded to a lady in some discomfort.

“Within 20 minutes of getting her laid down we were helping bring a life into the world.

“One of our nursery team acted as main midwife with support from two resort safety team, myself and a team leader from the pool.

“The baby was born very quickly and there was a great team effort to help deliver the baby, who wasn’t waiting for anyone, including the paramedics, who arrived after she had been born.”

Mum and the baby girl were taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and are due to return to Bultins for the rest of the holiday.

Chris Baron, CEO of Butlins in Skegness, has praised his team and said he has never known anything like it in the 28 years he has been there.

“It’s good to know we have such good people working here who can cope with anything,” he said. “It would have been nice if the baby was called Billy after Billy Butlin but I understand mum and dad have already picked her name.”