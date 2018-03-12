Mum who pulled out woman’s hair during argument in Skegness given restraining order

A Skegness mother who pulled out a woman’s hair during an argument in the street was given a restraining order by a judge.

Michelle Miskelly, 44, was ordered not to contact or intentionally go within 100 metres of her victim, Leanne Tomlinson.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the two women became involved in an argument on Dorothy Avenue, Skegness, at around 7.30pm on 29 September, last year.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, told the court it was accepted that Miskelly acted in excessive self defence after Leanne Tomlinson came towards her waving her arms.

Miss Leonard said Miskelly pulled her victim’s hair with sufficient force that some of it came out, but also suffered a black eye herself during the incident.

A medical report concluded that the victim’s hair would grow back, the court heard.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, told the court Miskelly had acted utterly out of character.

Mr Johnson said: “This was a situation she had never found herself in before.”

Miskelly, of Waddington Way, Skegness, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Leanne Tomlinson on 29 September, 2017.

Judge Andrew Easteal sentenced Miskelly to an 18 month conditional discharge and made a restraining order which prevents her from contacting Leanne Tomlinson for five years.

The judge told Miskelly: “What on earth were you thinking of?

“I am satisfied this is not how you would normally behave.”