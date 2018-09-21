Mum’s warning after man performs sexual act in Skegness park

A mum is warning parents to be vigilant in a Skegness park after she saw a man performing a sexual act in front of her children.

Stacey McBride took to social media after the shocking incident to share her concerns. She posted on Facebook: “I took my kids there after playing in Kids World to cool down. As they were playing, a man wearing black hoody black joggers and trainers was stood at the gate watching my kids (performing the sexual act).

”He had his hood up so no one could see his face. i have reported him to the police so they are aware.”

Nicky Bellamy added: “It’s disgusting there. In the summer hols me and my foster daughter were walking through to it at side near lap club. I saw a few in the bushes in tents. It’s creepy in there - I won’t allow mine in there now unless I’m there or they are with an adult. It’s not safe anywhere for our kids anymore.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We did receive a report and are currently making enquiries, such as analysing CCTV.” Anyone with information, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 205 of September 19.

There have been several complaints about incidents in Tower gardens over the summer, including homeless people camping there and addicts spaced out on spice. However, Coast Insp Matt Bennison told the Standard during a recent patrol around the town that the problem is not as bad as some people believe.