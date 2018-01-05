Mum’s plea to find locket lost in Ingoldmells containing son’s ashes on his 18th birthday

A devastated mum has renewed her plea for help to find a silver heart locket containing her son’s ashes on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Susan Cheetham, from Chesterfield, spent Christmas at Butlins because she did not want to spend it at home without him.

The locket that was lost at Butlins in Skegness

She made a plea for help in finding the locket on social media on Boxing Day after losing it somewhere on the holiday resort.

Her post was shared nearly 70,000 times across the country and as far away as south Australia.

However, so far she has had no luck and the loss has been even greater with her son’s birthday approaching.

Jacob Bates - who would have been 18 today - had struggled with a catalogue of mental health problems since being diagnosed with autism at the age of 14,

On July 15 last year he left a suicide note in his bedroom before going to Walton dam in Chesterfield where he tragically passed away.

Susan placed his ashes in a very small silver heart which she hadn’t had time to engrave.

“Somehow it came off my bracelet. I discovered it was missing pretty fast and back tracked but it had vanished so I made the plea on Facebook,” said Susan.

”I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of shares but unfortunately so far we’ve had no luck.

“It’s been a tough week.

“Jacob was so caring, thoughtful and friendly.

“He had a heart of gold. He was autistic but super intelligent.

“It would have been his 18th birthday today and I’m just hoping that if anyone finds the locket and reads this they will then understand why it would mean so much to me to get it back.”

Susan added: “Any jewellery shops, if anyone tries to sell you it, please can you get in touch.

“I will pay whatever you would want for it.

“Please, if you have it I’m begging you to return it to me as I’m gutted.

“I’m overwhelmingly grateful for all the shares and supportive comments left on the Facebook post in help to get my pendant returned.”

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing charm, please email reporter Chrissie Redford via chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk and we will contact Susan straightaway.