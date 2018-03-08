Mum and son, 11, hurt in ‘terrifying ordeal’ after masked burglars force their way into Skegness home

Police are appealing for witnesses after ‘a terrifying ordeal’ in which a mum and her 11-year-old son were hurt during a burglary in Skegness.

The incident took place last night on Philip Grove.

Three men wearing black and with their faces obscured forced their way into the home at around 8.30pm and threatened the family.

A woman in her 50s and the boy received minor injuries and an amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to urgently call Lincolnshire Police.

Investigating officer DS Wright said, “Thankfully no one was seriously injured but nonetheless this would clearly have been a terrifying ordeal.

“We are asking anyone who has information that could help us identify those responsible to please come forward.”

If you have information please dial 101 and quote incident 429 of March 7. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.