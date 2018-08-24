MP welcomes £9 billion broadband boost for local businesses

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, has welcomed new research showing that superfast broadband has boosted the turnover of local businesses across the UK by £9 billion.

The research claims the boost to the UK economy has created 49,000 jobs, showing the clear benefits that superfast broadband provides.

Nationwide superfast broadband coverage has now reached 95.39% due to the Government’s focus on hard to reach areas, and in the East Midlands 97.12 percent of homes and businesses can now access superfast services. Work is ongoing to extend coverage, with more than one million extra UK homes and businesses estimated to gain access to superfast speeds over the next few years, taking superfast coverage to 98% of the nation.

The Government has introduced a Universal Service Obligation, meaning everyone will have access to fast and affordable broadband by 2020. It is going even further than this, having set out plans to deliver nationwide full fibre connectivity by 2033 as part of the modern Industrial Strategy.

Commenting, Matt said, “These new figures show that extending superfast broadband is making a real difference to local businesses, boosting turnovers and reducing unemployment.

“Broadband is still one of the top issues in my postbag, so this is great news for businesses in Boston and Skegness as we move into an increasingly digital economy, and it’s great news that over 97% of homes and businesses across the East Midlands now have access to superfast broadband.

“We know there is more to do, so I welcome the Government’s continued commitment to working with broadband providers to reach areas not yet covered, which will see an expected 1 million more homes and businesses to gain access to a better connection in the next few years.”