MP says 'sorry' to Wainfleet community for floods

MP Matt Warman has apologised to the community of Wainfleet for the recent floods

Mr Warman, chairing a packed public meeting at Coronation Hall last night, began by saying 'Sorry' to the residents - many of whom were flooded out of their homes or evacuated in June when two and a half months of rain fell in three days..

MP Matt Warman (centre) chaired a public meeting in Wainfleet. Speaking is Norman Robinson, Senior Environmental Monitoring Officer at the Environment Agency.

"Government exists to prevent the the kind of flooding we saw - it exists to try and protect people who are vulnerable -and whatever you might think of any of the agencies who are here tonight, they all get up every morning of every day trying to stop the kind of events we saw happen," he told them.

"I want to admit, first off, that it is a failure we are in this position - largely down to a whole load of factors. But I am not standing saying any of us are proud to be in this position.

"So that is a flat out 'sorry'."

For many members of the community, the solution to the disaster never happening is simple - 'dredge the river back to design of 10-12 ft,' 'keep the gates working' and 'keep the outflow. clear'

A member of the public demands answers at the public meeting into the floods in Wainfleet.

But the Environment Agency has always maintained the reason the Wainfleet area flooded was the 'unprecedented' volume of rainfall and nothing to do with the river not being dredged , in spite of claims from some members of the public that it had not been done in more than 40 years and was now only 3ft deep.

It was inevitable that Norman Robinson, Senior Environmental Monitoring Officer at the Environment Agency and on the evening's panel, bore the brunt of their anger.

He attempted to explain why dredging would not be the solution, warning residents that climate change and more frequent storms such as the ones last month means "it will happen again".

But when asked if the EA was fit for purpose, he replied: "We are fit for purpose. We have to be more resilient in the future but we do the best we can with the envelope we get."

As emotions ran high, another member of the public stood up and demanded from Mr Warman a straight answer: "Are you going the dredge the river. 'yes or no?"

But Mr Warman responded: "My answer..."

"Is 'no'!" chipped in the resident.

There were jeers when Mr Warman replied: "It's not 'no', but it isn't as simple as that.

Reassuring residents that the Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove had told him he wanted to see flood defences in Wainfleet becoming a 'trailblazer' for future policy, he said: "Let me tell you two things - I could go to Michael Gove (Secretary of State for Environment) and say I want '£X' million to dredge the river and that is all I want.

"I do not think, in talking to the Drainage Board and in talking to the Environment Agency, you might get a very clean system for a very short time.

"I do not think that would be good enough in the face of the future threat.

"We need a system that is not just based of dredging the existing one we've got - it's based on building a fundamentally better one.

"I am not going for a relatively small amount of money to dredge it I am going fort higher than that because I think you deserve better.than the system that was designed in 1971.

"If you look at what they did after the floods in Somerset, dredging is part of the solution it is not the whole solution.

"If you say to me dredging is all you want and we settle for that I am telling you we will be back here in a number of years and that is not good enough."

Steve Hardy was in the audience with his wife Pauline. They live in Brewster Lane, one of the worse affected areas and their home was flooded.

Before the meeting, Mr Hardy, who said he once worked on maintaining the old river bank, told the Standard. "We want some answers. We want to know it doesn't happen again.

"I don't think enough was done when the breach happened. I was on the bridge with the EA and all I got was 'we are going to monitor it'.

"Millions and millions of water were pouring through when there should have been something quicker in my opinion.

"Not enough was done to prevent it. When I worked on the old river it used to be dredged. For so many years there was maintenance. We never cut trees and edges down - we just trimmed them up because we were told the roots of trees bind the bank together,- and we used to kill rabbits because they used to make holes. We did a lot more maintenance in those days.

"Nearly 50 years ago it was 10-12 foot deep. Where I went fishing last year it was so shallow I could walk across it in my wellingtons."

After the meeting, he said he had been disappointed with the outcome. "I'm not filled with confidence enough will be done because they just went round in circles.

"I told the EA last year what they needed to do was dredge the old and new river, put metal piles in the bank to strengthen it and created a second outlet at the sea but I was told it would cost a lot of money and get silted up again - also they can't cut the banks until .the end of the year because of the wildlife.

"We'll have to wait and see."

The Standard spent the afternoon catching up with residents who had been flooded to see how they were going on. For the full story and reaction to the public meeting, see next week's Skegness Standard.