Motorist asks firefighter to move engine at four-vehicle accident near Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

An impatient motorist has been condemned for asking firefighters to move a fire engine at the scene of a four-vehicle accident in Ingoldmells.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew from Skegness was called to Sea Lane at 9.15pm last night.

Firefighters assisted EMAS paramedics with first aid, made the vehicles safe and used special granules to absorb the fuel spillage.

However, traffic faced disruption while the emergency services were assisting,at the scene and it seems some people got impatient.

Hundreds of people took to social media hoping those involved in the accident were OK and made their feelings known about those stuck in traffic who were only thinking of where they needed to be.

Jayne Flint said on Facebook: "I hope the people and kids who were involved in the accident are all OK.

"But to the idiot who told the fireman to shift his truck because it was in the way of him and others getting out of Sea Lane (beach side), were you born stupid or did you grow up stupid?

"They were cutting people out of cars and helping parents with what I can only imagine was petrified kids.

"You were huffing and puffing because you have to wait a while. All I can say to you chap is moron!"

If any of the motorists had been trying to get to Fantasy Island for the fireworks they did not miss out - last night's show was cancelled because of the high winds.