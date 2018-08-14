Mother and son face allegations of over 2,000 items of criminal property at Chapel St Leonards shop

A mother and son have appeared in court after it is alleged over 2,000 items of criminal property were found at a shop on the Lincolnshire coast.

Mavis Chamberlain, 77, and Darren Chamberlain, 49, both from Fleetwood, Lancs, appeared in the dock alongside each other at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Chamberlain pleaded not guilty to 20 offences of using an unauthorised trademark after items including plimosils with an Addidas pattern were seized from the “Bling Shop” in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards.

He also denied a single charge of possessing over 2,300 items of criminal property including clothing and jewellery relating to the same business.

It is alleged the offences occurred between March 8 and March 27 last year.

The court heard Mrs Chamberlain indicated guilty pleas to 21 similar charges when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court earlier this year.

Her offences include possessing criminal property and possessing goods with false trademarks.

Judge Andrew Easteal adjourned Mr Chamberlain’s case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in November. The trial is expected to last two days.

Mrs Chamberlain will be sentenced at the end of her son’s trial and after the preparation of a probation report.

The pair, both of Blackiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancs, were granted unconditional bail until they next appear in court.