More than 4,000 children in county benefiting from 30 hours free childcare

More than 4,000 children in Lincolnshire are benefiting from 30 hours free childcare, according to Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness

Mr Warman has welcomed new figures that show 4,046 children are involved in the Government’s offer, saving working families around £5,000 a year.

There are now nearly 300,000 children in 30 hours places in England.

The offer is backed by a record investment of £6 billion per year in childcare, which includes an extra £1 billion per year by 2020 to deliver the free entitlements.

High quality childcare not only helps children get the best start in life, but also supports many parents who want or need to work. Beneficiaries of the scheme have reported improved family finances as well as a better work-life balance.

Alongside introducing and increasing the National Living Wage, and raising the personal allowance, childcare support is one of a number of ways this Government is helping families with the cost of living.

Commenting, Mr Warman said, “For many parents, being able to afford good-quality childcare is essential to working and supporting their family.

“This is a key issue, and I know from speaking with families across Boston and Skegness what a difference 30 free hours is making. Reliable childcare gives parents peace of mind and makes day to day life that bit easier.

“We want to help people with the cost of living. That’s why this Government is spending more money on childcare than ever before, helping parents to balance their home and working lives whilst ensuring more children get the best possible start in life.”