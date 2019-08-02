More Lincolnshire firefighters to assist at Whaley Bridge dam collapse

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is sending more firefighters to help emergency teams battling to stop the crumbling Whaley Bridge dam flooding the town.

The scenes seemed so familiar to those affected by the recent Wainfleet floods when on Thursday images were released of a RAF Chinook helicopter dropping ballast after part of the dam collapsed following a month of rain in two days.

A Chinook helicopter at Whaley Bridge.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Donington were the first to be assigned to assist in the operation.

Almost all of Whaley Bridge's 6,500 residents evacuated the town on Thursday evening amid fears the town could be wiped out by the crumbling dam.

The RAF helicopter was been brought in to drop 400 tonnes of aggregate to repair the damaged reservoir .

Engineers have also been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir to lower the water levels..

Firefighters from Donington are assisting at Whaley Bridge.

On Friday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue released images of crews at the scene on Twitter and said: "HVP crews from #donington are working hard with other fire services and partners to assist @DerbyshireFRS with the incident at #whaleybridge #ToddbrookReservoir."

Today, they tweeted: "We have a boat team made up of crews from @LouthFire & @SpaldingFire on their way to support @DerbyshireFRS

in #WhaleyBridge."

Our thoughts and no doubt those of Wainfleet area residents affected when the River Steeping burst its banks are with them. Whaley Bridge you are in good hands.