More cracking events planned for Ingoldmells after festive success

A community group in Ingoldmells is already planning events for this year following the success of a festive meal.

Ingoldmells Residents’ Forum have held a Christmas Day meal for residents in need of a little company for the past five years.

The meal was cooked by a team of wight volunteers in the Royal Arthur Centre.

Those who attended paid a £10 donation for a four-course meal and a present.

After the meal there were two games of bingo and sticky fingers and a raffle raised £75 for the Linconshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Christine Oakley, of the Residents’ Forum, said the event was a huge success and they are already planning ahead. She said: “The little bit of money we have left is going to help us put on a Easter Extravaganza in Glee Park for the people of Ingoldmells.”