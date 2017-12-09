Missing missing from Spilsby cat shows up six months later and 50 miles away

A beloved pet cat missing for more than six months turned up at a Spilsby vets - more than 50 miles away from its home.

The tabby and white cat called Tabitha was handed into Fenworld Veterinary Practice after being found wandering around Spilsby.

Vets scanned the animal for a microchip and contacted her owner - who was astonished given that the pet went missing in June - and she lived in the Bourne area - almost 50 miles from Spilsby.

The cat was collected by its relieved owner the next day.

A spokesman for the vets said: “Unfortunately we have a lot of cats brought into us that are not microchipped making it very hard to reunite them with their owners as we don’t know who they are. This case highlights the importance of getting your cat microchipped in the event they go missing.”