Met Office issues flood alert along River Steeping

Map showing the flood alert along the River Steeping.

The Environment Office says this caused the Steeping River in the upper catchment to rise, causing continued flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from today, Friday, November 8, onwards.

The river levels have started to lower, but further light showers are forecast for today.

However the Environment Office says it is an improving situation. A statement issued this morning reads: "Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"Burgh Sluice gates are locked open to allow maximum volumes of water to discharge out to sea to help ensure levels within Wainfleet remain as low as possible.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are also warning people to take care when driving through Lincolnshire.

A Tweet said: "Please take care on the county's roads this morning. Unsurprisingly there is a lot of surface water, with some puddles being deceptively deep! Never attempt to drive through flood water and ensure you drive to the conditions."

The Met Office has predicted a largely fine and dry weekend in the Skegness area.

Tonight:

Staying dry through the evening and overnight. Skies will clear, with one or two mist of fog patches possible. Turning cold, with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Saturday:

A largely fine and dry start, with sunshine throughout the morning. Cloud will thicken through the afternoon, with rain spreading into central and western areas. Cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: