Medieval fundraising at animal charity

An animal welfare charity near Spilsby will be raising funds for its work when it holds a medieval tournament and falconry display this Sunday, August 19.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre will hold the event from 10.45am-3.30pm.

It will include medieval skill-at-arms, equestrian vaulting, horse archery, and long reining in harness, featuring some of its own horses, plus birds of prey flying displays, exotic animal encounters, and canine demonstrations.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at archery and browse stalls.

In addition, the tea room will be open and there will be a barbecue.

Entry costs £5 for adults, £3.50 for children/OAPs.

Dogs are welcome on a lead.

For more information, visit www.northcotehorses.com