Medical centre evacuated after car crashes into pharmacy in Ingoldmells

A medical centre in Ingoldmells was evacuated after a car crashed into the pharmacy.

The incident was reported to the Standard yesterday by a reader who said: “Just to let you know, someone has reversed into the window of the beacon pharmacy, police on site, staff have been evacuated.”

Police have now confirmed the incident was an accident and there were no injuries.

A statement said: “The incident was reported at 12.21pm.

“It involved a vehicle colliding with a commercial premises on Skegness Road, Ingoldmells. There were no injuries,”