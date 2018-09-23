Mayor’s praise for efforts of dance school in Spilsby

Spilsby Mayor Coun Mark Gale has praised the efforts of a local dance school that has achieved 100 per cent success for the past 12 years.

Coun Gale presented the annual gradings awards for the Pirouette School of Dance. He said: “I was was delighted to be asked to present the awards. What a fantastic achievement!”

Principal of the school Tina Stockdale said: “We have been open in Spilsby for 12 years and have always had 100% pass rate and this year was no different with outstanding exam results.

“I’m so very proud of everyone who took their exams, my pupils and adults work so hard, and are always full of enthusiasm, and have achieved so much through fun, dedication and hard work. They are a real pleasure to teach”.

The Pirouette School of Dance covers a range of dance styles at Spilsby Pavilion for boys, girls and adults of all ages and abilities. Lessons include modern jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, point work, hip/hop and street dance. Call Tina Stockdale on 01507588442 or 07444666114 for more details.