There was a good turnout when Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis hosted a civic service in Skegness. The service took place at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. It was conducted by the Rev Michelle Houldershaw and the organist was George Paul.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis (centre left) with the Rev Michelle Houldershaw , at the civic service. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-181022-073941001