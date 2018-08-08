Mayor of Skegness’ anger over Facebook users’ ‘nasty’ personal attacks on councillors

Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis is calling on his councillors to be vigilant after a number of ‘nasty’ verbal attacks on Facebook.

In a statement at last Wednesday’s meeting he said in the last few weeks there have been comments about the council, councillors and others, including employees. He said: “In the last few weeks there have been comments about the Council, Councillors and others including employees and those managing or leading other organisations in the town.

I think these people are damaging Skegness. Why would anyone want to invest money, time or effort to improve Skegness, when the result is constant personal criticism from a loud, nasty (albeit small) group Coun Sid Dennis

“Some of these comments are at best insulting and malicious and may be libellous and damaging to people’s reputations. It is

difficult for those targeted, in their official capacity, to easily defend themselves. The people who make these comments seem to spend a disproportionate amount of their time on Facebook and often make these comments in closed groups where the target is not a member.

“One way forward would be for the public to challenge the authors to ask what their source of information is or why they are saying it. They need to be held to account, but without giving them the spotlight they crave.

“I know that some of those targeted are now considering taking further action. Although I am not making any formal proposal today, I feel that Council needs to be vigilant and ready to act if necessary.”

Coun Dennis pointed out council meetings were “open and transparent” and invited the public to go along and see democracy at work.