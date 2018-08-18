Match raises £1,800 for hospital ward

A charity football match held in memory of a Skegness man has helped raise more than £1,800 for the hospital ward which cared for him before his death.

The game in honour of Glenn Skinner took place at Burgh Athletic Football Club, in Marsh Lane, Burgh le Marsh, at the end of last month.

Helping raise funds for the Stroke Unit at Pilgrim Hospital.

Glenn’s son Paul plays for Burgh Athletic and Glenn used to take team members who did not drive to away fixtures. At his funeral, players acted as pall-bearers.

Glenn died suddenly at the start of the year from a stroke, aged 59.

The match was held in aid of the Stroke Unit at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Glenn’s daughter Gaynor said the family felt they needed to do something to thank the staff for ‘all they do day in, day out’.

As well as the match, the day also included such attractions as face painting, hook a duck, a raffle, and a tombola.

Gaynor said there was a ‘fantastic turnout’, despite bad weather.

On the day, more than £1,200 was raised for the cause, but the grand total came in at £1,832.45.

Gaynor said she had been left ‘lost for words’ by the fundraiser and thanked all those who donated money and prizes.

At Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital stroke unit sister Anne Palmer said: “We would like to thank the family very much.

“This is a substantial amount of money that will make a big difference and help us to care for other stroke patients in the future.”