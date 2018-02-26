Martial arts group in the pink for charity

Students from Storm UK Spilsby saw pink recently when they wore pink belts to help raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research.

The fundraiser was held in conjunction with World Cancer Day which took place on February 4.

Youngsters at Storm UK Spilsby

The sale of the pink belts raised £200 for Cancer Research UK. In addition, the group’s supplier, Blitz Sport, donated 80p per belt purchased, adding another £40 to the total.

The group said this was an important cause, made all the more deserving as their Sensei Morgan Holland, 19, is currently receiving treatment for T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

Storm UK Spilsby